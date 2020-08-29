Finding A Forever Home 2020: Featured Shelters and Rescues

Once again Eyewitness News is helping to “Clear the Shelters” and help pets find their forever home.

The 2020 Edition of Finding a Forever Home featured several area shelters and plenty of great dogs, cats, rabbits and more just looking for a loving family.

This year our shelters are facing some difficult times due to COVID-19. Many of their annual fundraisers have been postpone or are being done virtually. The needs of our shelters are great. We have contact information for all of our featured shelters. Plus, a wish list of items you can donate.  Monetary donations are always appreciated. We would also like to acknowledge the scores of volunteers who dedicate their time and love to the animals and shelters.

Our Featured Shelters 

Luzerne County SPCA

Website   

Phone : 570.825.4111 

SPCA of Luzerne County  is located at 524 East Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Ruth Steinert SPCA  

18 Wertz Drive 

Pine Grove, PA 17963 

Website

Lycoming County SPCA   

2805 Reach Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701

Lycoming County SPCA

(570) 322-4646 

Camp Papllion  

128 Brainerd Ln, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 

Phone(570) 801-6166 

Website

Facebook

Carbon County SPCA  K-9 Patrol/Animal Shelter 

63 Broad Street
Nesquehoning, PA 18240-1801 

Click for More Information

Website

Mostly Mutts

Website

Phone: 570-988-6483    

E-mail: mostlymuttsonline@gmail.com
Address: 284 Little Mountain Rd., Sunbury, PA 17801

Furever Home Rescue

Click here for more Information

Phone: 570-617-8918

Wish List 

Cat food 

Kitten food 

Litter 

KMR (kitten milk replacer) 

Stainless steel cages 

Dog food 

Puppy food 

Dog treats 

Dog toys 

Blankets 

Postage stamps 

Copy paper 

Legal envelopes 

Thank you cards with envelopes 

Sharpie markers 

Scotch tape 

Packaging tape 

Laundry detergent 

Disinfecting wipes 

Bleach 

Broom 

Mop 

Toilet bowl cleaner 

Dish soap 

Hand soap 

Magic eraser bars 

Paper towels 

33 and 39-gallon trash bags 

Disinfecting spray 

Small paper plates 

Toilet paper 

Disposable rubber gloves 

Storage totes 

Medical items to fill first aid kit 

Energy-efficient bulbs 

Cotton balls 

Q-tips 

Duct tape 

Zip ties 

