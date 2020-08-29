Finding A Forever Home 2020: Featured Shelters and Rescues

Once again Eyewitness News is helping to “Clear the Shelters” and help pets find their forever home.

The 2020 Edition of Finding a Forever Home featured several area shelters and plenty of great dogs, cats, rabbits and more just looking for a loving family.

This year our shelters are facing some difficult times due to COVID-19. Many of their annual fundraisers have been postpone or are being done virtually. The needs of our shelters are great. We have contact information for all of our featured shelters. Plus, a wish list of items you can donate. Monetary donations are always appreciated. We would also like to acknowledge the scores of volunteers who dedicate their time and love to the animals and shelters.

Our Featured Shelters

Luzerne County SPCA

Website

Phone : 570.825.4111

SPCA of Luzerne County is located at 524 East Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.

Ruth Steinert SPCA

18 Wertz Drive

Pine Grove, PA 17963

Website

Lycoming County SPCA

2805 Reach Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701

(570) 322-4646

Camp Papllion

128 Brainerd Ln, Stroudsburg, PA 18360

Phone: (570) 801-6166

Website

Facebook

Carbon County SPCA K-9 Patrol/Animal Shelter

63 Broad Street

Nesquehoning, PA 18240-1801

Click for More Information

Website

Mostly Mutts

Website

Phone: 570-988-6483

E-mail: mostlymuttsonline@gmail.com

Address: 284 Little Mountain Rd., Sunbury, PA 17801

Furever Home Rescue

Click here for more Information

Phone: 570-617-8918

Wish List

Cat food

Kitten food

Litter

KMR (kitten milk replacer)

Stainless steel cages

Dog food

Puppy food

Dog treats

Dog toys

Blankets

Postage stamps

Copy paper

Legal envelopes

Thank you cards with envelopes

Sharpie markers

Scotch tape

Packaging tape

Laundry detergent

Disinfecting wipes

Bleach

Broom

Mop

Toilet bowl cleaner

Dish soap

Hand soap

Magic eraser bars

Paper towels

33 and 39-gallon trash bags

Disinfecting spray

Small paper plates

Toilet paper

Disposable rubber gloves

Storage totes

Medical items to fill first aid kit

Energy-efficient bulbs

Cotton balls

Q-tips

Duct tape

Zip ties