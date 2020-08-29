Finding A Forever Home 2020: Featured Shelters and Rescues

Once again Eyewitness News is helping to “Clear the Shelters” and help pets find their forever home.
The 2020 Edition of Finding a Forever Home featured several area shelters and plenty of great dogs, cats, rabbits and more just looking for a loving family.
This year our shelters are facing some difficult times due to COVID-19. Many of their annual fundraisers have been postpone or are being done virtually. The needs of our shelters are great. We have contact information for all of our featured shelters. Plus, a wish list of items you can donate. Monetary donations are always appreciated. We would also like to acknowledge the scores of volunteers who dedicate their time and love to the animals and shelters.
Our Featured Shelters
Luzerne County SPCA
Phone : 570.825.4111
SPCA of Luzerne County is located at 524 East Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Ruth Steinert SPCA
18 Wertz Drive
Pine Grove, PA 17963
Lycoming County SPCA
2805 Reach Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701
(570) 322-4646
Camp Papllion
128 Brainerd Ln, Stroudsburg, PA 18360
Carbon County SPCA K-9 Patrol/Animal Shelter
63 Broad Street
Nesquehoning, PA 18240-1801
Click for More Information
Mostly Mutts
Phone: 570-988-6483
E-mail: mostlymuttsonline@gmail.com
Address: 284 Little Mountain Rd., Sunbury, PA 17801
Furever Home Rescue
Click here for more Information
Phone: 570-617-8918
