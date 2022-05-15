LANCASTER, LANCASTER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has announced, from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, that he experienced a stroke on Friday, May 13th.

In the announcement, Fetterman credits his wife for recognizing the signs of the stroke and her involvement in helping get the Lieutenant Governor to the hospital in minutes.

Lt. Governor Fetterman also thanked the doctors for their work in removing the clot from his heart and reversing the stroke.

In the same release, Lt. Governor Fetterman said he is feeling much better and announced that the doctors have cleared him of any cognitive damages.

“I’m well on my way to a full recovery. So I have a lot to be thankful for. “ says Lt. Governor Fetterman in the press release.

Lt. Governor Fetterman also says he expects to be back on the campaign trail soon and he will be ready for the hard fight ahead.

“But our campaign isn’t slowing down one bit, and we are still on track to win this primary on Tuesday, and flip this Senate seat in November. Thanks for all the support, and please get out there and vote.” says Lt. Governor Fetterman.

Lt. Governor Fetterman and his wife also released this video via Twitter to break the news.