Female rescued on the Mocanaqua Loop Trail

SHICHSHINNY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Multiple crews made a rescue on the Mocanaqua Loop Trail Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:30 PM the Newport Township Fire Department was dispatched to assist the Mocanaqua Fire Department on the Mocanaqua Loop Trail for a reported female who fell down a hole along the trail.

Upon arrival, units on scene discovered the female was approximately 8 feet below ground near an entrance to a cave.

According to the Newport Township Fire Department, the female was conscious at the time however she was unable to move due to injuries sustained during the fall.

The female was extricated and taken to the hospital no word on the extent of her injuries.

The Nanticoke City Rescue and the Berwick Rescue also assisted in the rescue.

