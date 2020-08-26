Fell Charter School in Lackawanna County reopens

SIMPSON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – More students in our area are starting the school year in some form today.

The 2020/2021 school year started for Fell Charter School on Wednesday morning, complete with temperature checks and hand sanitizer.

The school has half their students in the classroom and the other half live streaming class from home.

Principal Mary Jo Walsh says their first day will provide a sense of closure given how the last school year abruptly ended in March.

“They will be in this year’s classroom, but last year’s teacher will be in the classroom. So they can wrap things up and have a sense of ‘at least I got to say goodbye.’”

Signs and posters hang all around the school showing how to social distance and interact with other students and faculty without touching.

The school feels they made the safest plan for faculty and students.

“Our plan is thinking logically, reading the CDC guidelines, looking at the metrics around us and planning for our community,” says Walsh.

Charter schools have seen an increase in enrollment this year. Nicollette Gauthier enrolled her nephew this year to SUIT his learning style.

“He was at Carbondale Elementary, but since they are going back virtually, we don’t know if we’ll have the supplies or the person there to help him while he’s doing the virtual lessons. And in-person learning is better for our nephew because he’s more of a hands-on visual type of learner.”

Here at Dunmore School District, they are starting their school year off with an orientation to help students prepare for their school year.

“This is because of COVID. We don’t normally have an orientation. The first week is usually spent getting to know everybody. But because of the expectations this year, we thought it’d be nice to have the kids come in to see what the school will look like,” said 6th-grade teacher Kristen Dempsey

Students at Dunmore School District will be a part of a hybrid plan. The first day of learning begins tomorrow!