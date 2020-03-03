FBI seeking assistance in locating man suspected of shooting at agents

READING, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Reading Police and the FBI are seeking help in locating a man they say opened fire on agents.

According to a statement by the FBI, the incident occurred Sunday night around midnight when Rafael Vega-Rodriguez opened fire on FBI agents on Greenwich Street in New York.

No agents were harmed in the confrontation.

Rodriguez, 37, of Reading, is said to be 5’3 tall, 145 pounds, balding with tattoos on his left arm and left hand.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

A reward of $10,000 is being offered to anyone with information leading to Rodriguez’s arrest.

If you have any information, please call the FBI at 1-800-2255-324

