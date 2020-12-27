FBI asks for aid on a death investigation from 9 years ago in Monroe County

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, MONORE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The unidentified torso was found inside four black garbage bags that were tied with a white cotton clothesline with a makeshift clothesline handle.

Investigators say it was one of the most disturbing cases they have ever seen.

“All we had was this black bag. There was a white cloth type thing tied around the top. We looked inside we found what appeared to be a human torso that’s about all we saw. There we no legs there were no arms there was no head,” said Bob Allen

Someone found the torso in a garbage bag along route 191 in paradise township on December 26th, 2011.

“To identify somebody you need a couple of things, that’s how we normally identify this type of situation with a decomposed body or whatever you need. Teeth in order to know if teeth are good you need to know who this possibly can be to match dental records and x-rays with apparent unknown person.” Allen stated

A search of the area failed to locate any further remains.

Officials say the person, between 50 to 60-years-old had had thoracic surgery. A sternum fused with wire and clips and possibly an auto-immune disorder.

“We followed everything we could possibly do and for me to honestly say this will ever get solved, in my opinion, that’s questionable if that ever happens,” Allen said.

Anyone with possible information is asked to call Pennsylvania state police or the F-B-I.

