Fatal shooting overnight in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Williamsport Bureau of Police Officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Campbell Street for a shooting just after midnight, on Monday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Semaj Mozee, 18, suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was transported to the UPMC Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

Police have yet to say whether the shooter has been identified. The WBP Criminal Investigation Unit (CIU) is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident are encouraged to contact the CIU at 570-327-7548.