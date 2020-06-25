Fatal accident shuts-down Wyoming County road

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV): One person was killed in an early-morning crash on Thursday.

Just before 2:30 AM, crews were called to Route 87 in Washington Township, near the entrance to the Procter and Gamble Warehouse.

Two water trucks and a van collided. The coroner was called to the scene, and officials told Eyewitness News that one person inside the van died.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time.

Route 87 was shut-down for hours, but has since reopened.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.