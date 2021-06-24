Farmers market kicks off in downtown Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A welcome site on Public Square one year after the pandemic forced a scaled-down version of the Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market.

Unlike last year when only a handful of farmers participated, this year about a dozen farms are represented. Besides that, nearly 20 food and assorted vendors combined are also on hand when they had to sit out last year because of COVID concerns.

While it’s early in the harvest season, you’ll still find some of that delicious produce. Veggies like cauliflower, broccoli and beets and fruit like cherries, blueberries and strawberries. Besides all the produce, there’s a first this year: a mobile COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Anyone getting vaccinated today receives a $15 voucher to purchase produce. The vaccine clinic is happening until 3:00 p.m. The Farmers Market is open until 4:00 p.m.