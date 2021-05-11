Fans rejoice over RailRiders first home game since 2019

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — After missing the entire season last year, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders return to PNC field in Moosic Tuesday evening.

“It’s been a long winter. In this case, it has been a long twenty months. So again, I’m really, really, excited about getting down there this evening,” said Jerry Luchansky, RailRiders season ticket holder.

The RailRiders return home for the first time since their last game in September, 2019. Baseball fans, and especially season ticket holders can’t wait.

“It just gets you all excited! You want to get down there as soon as you can. I’m in the same section down there for years now, and just the friendships we developed over the years. It’s just good to see everybody, instead of just communicating with them in the off season, digitally actually,” said Luchansky.

“I’m here with my wife, and my special-needs son, and he is a big Yankee fan. So when we didn’t have the season last year, it really hurt,” said Jerry Valonis, RailRiders season ticket holder. “The excitement is when you come here, it is like a family affair. So you get to see people, we haven’t seen in like two years. And just to be a part of this, and come here, and talk to them, it makes it very enjoyable.”

The RailRiders welcome the Lehigh Valley IronPigs with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 Tuesday at PNC Field and PA Live! will broadcast live from PNC field with Haley Bianco and Chris Bohinski at 4:00 on WBRE.