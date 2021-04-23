Fans and businesses welcome return of baseball in Lycoming County

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – America’s favorite pastime is in different phases of a comeback across the country, its return in Lycoming County is a welcome sight for fans and businesses alike.

The crack of the bat and the smell of hot dogs are just around the corner in Crosscutters country while the fate of the world-renowned little league world series is still up in the air.

It’s one month and a day away from the Crosscutters first game as they take their new venture in the MLB’s draft league.

No longer an affiliate for just the Philadelphia Phillies, there’s excitement about getting back to Bowman Field.

Meanwhile in neighboring South Williamsport, Little League International is still hashing out what, if any, tournament may be played at the complex that traditionally brings in roughly 70,000 people a year.

Talking with the president of the Lycoming County Chamber of Commerce, Jason Fink, there’s cautious optimism that both will return as the tourism and small business industry in the area has taken major blows from the last year without baseball.

“We need it. Last year was a devastating year for the hospitality industry. You compound that with no little league world series and a number of other things that didn’t take place–from the economic impact of it, it’s pretty significant.”

Fink does say that after the last year, local businesses and municipalities are better prepared if anything goes awry this summer.

On the baseball end of things, the Crosscutters staff believes that more vaccines, the desire to travel, and more than 600 days without a game at the stadium, should help bring a healthy amount of fans back and boost the economy.

