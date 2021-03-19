Fans allowed back in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins game

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — For the first time in months, fans are allowed back in to watch a Penguins game Friday night.

According to the Penguins press release, season ticket members were given priority first to purchase tickets for Friday night’s game. The general public was allowed to purchase the remaining tickets.

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins are facing off against the Syracuse Crunch at 7 p.m.

If you missed out on the 15% allotment of tickets, there’s still time to get your ticket for Wednesday’s game against Syracuse and next Friday’s game against the Hershey Bears.

There are protocols in place to ensure everyone’s safety. Anyone over the age of 2 must wear a mask and keep social distancing.