Family of victim speaks on 44-year-old cold case murder solved

EAST SIDE BOROUGH, CARBON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A family is reacting to new details that emerged in a 1976 cold case murder that police say they have just solved.

In 1976, a teenage boy was walking by the Lehigh River and found suitcases containing the dismembered bodies.

Fast forward 44 years later, police have finally identified the two bodies found that day as Evelyn Colon and her full-term fetus.

Today, Eyewitness News is speaking with her family to see what the last 44 years were like for them.

We also speak to Colon’s nephew who put his DNA into a system which lead to the discovery.

PSP says although an arrest has been made, the case is still on-going. If anyone has additional information on the case, they are encouraged to call the tipline at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (1 (800) 472-847).