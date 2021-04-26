Family of Ronald Nicholas speaks about community response during search

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Tragic news from the Poconos as the body of Ronald Nicholas was found Sunday, April 25. He had been missing since April 5. Eyewitness News spoke with Nicholas’ family, who say they now are beginning to heal from this ordeal.

Nicholas’ daughter, Sandra Snyder, and her husband had an eerie feeling on Sunday.

“My husband had a sense of things and saw some activity as far as you know a little bit more tight- lipped communication because they have to follow protocols obviously. So he said ‘I think maybe we need to get down there,” Snyder said .

That’s when they learned Nicholas’ body had been found in the area of Brady’s Lake. Nicholas had been missing for about 21 days and while this wasn’t the outcome they had hoped for, it wasn’t a surprise.

“We knew what we were looking at. We knew what this could look like for sure, so the goal was first and foremost to find him. Secondary was to hope that he would be okay through the process.”

Search teams and local law enforcement canvassed the 27,000 acres of woods at Brady’s Lake for two weeks. Police say a volunteer search and rescue team found him early Sunday morning.

Snyder says her family is glad to get some closure.

“I keep saying it. I don’t know how there is joy and sorrow, but there is an element of elation here to have this closure for our family. And to just be able to say thank you for any restored faith in humanity by the level of care and resources and care that were put into this by so many.”

She says she hopes this experience also teaches people a lesson.

“Take away anything that we can from this, you know people in the woods, by lakes, hunting. Everybody that’s in the natural element. If there’s anything that can be learned from this we really need to pay attention to that. Our father would have wanted that and that’s what we’d like to relay.”

Snyder thanks everyone who helped find her father.

“To see people come together and work together with their skill sets has been unbelievable. Those search and rescue teams that joined forces and worked together are the reason that our father was found. That and local police having a heart and understanding and taking this on a personal level to help bring this sort of closure to our family is huge.”

Police say there is no evidence of foul play, and they believe there is no threat of a public safety hazard. The cause of death has not yet been determined.