Families react to Disney+ classics removed from young children’s profile

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Disney+ is removing several titles from children’s profiles due to negative stereotypes.

A larger discussion is taking place as more and more entertainment classics are being removed. The latest editions being Peter Pan, Dumbo and the Looney Tunes skunk Pepé Le Pew.

“They’re private companies and they can do what they want with their intellectual properties,” said Shawn Riley-Rau, from Coaldale Township.

Riley-Rau is a parent from Coaldale Township. He says he already vets everything his daughter watches.

“If she’s watching older Mickey Mouse and other things are happening in it that are not necessarily appropriate behavior for these days, we make sure to explain to her you can’t just go around hitting things, hitting people to solve your problems,” Riley-Rau said.

While some parents are relieved, not everyone is pleased with the decision.

“Kids have grown up with these things, we’ve grown up with these things. We’ve read everything and I think it’s kind of like book burning,” Wilkes-Barre resident Lisa Dechant said.

“I think it’s ridiculous the way this is going. Every little thing they’re finding. This is wrong! That is wrong?” Wilkes-Barre resident Anthony Dechant said.

Disney+ removed: Dumbo, Peter Pan, Aristocats and Swiss Family Robinson from children under 7’s profiles all for different reasons.

The titles will still be available for adults with content warning. According to their website, rather than removing the content for everything “they want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.”

You can find the reasoning behind why each of these films are being restricted to children 7 and up on their Stories Matter page. Scroll down to where it says “Advisory”.

According to several reports, you won’t be seeing Pepé Le Pew in many future productions after a New York Times opinion piece said the cartoon character normalized rape culture.