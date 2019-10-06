Fallen Firefighters honored in Brodheadsville

BRODHEADSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A local fire department spent last night in solidarity with a national campaign raising awareness about firefighters who didn’t make it through the fight.

In an emergency sirens mean help is on the way.

Sometimes that help comes at the expense of a firefighter’s life.

West End Fire Company held this memorial ceremony as a reminder that even though some firefighters never return home after answering the call, they are never forgotten.

“This is something we kind of decided to do ourselves. And it just brings everyone together, helps the community also honor the firefighters.”

This year marks the first time West End Fire Company is participating in the National Fallen Firefighters foundation light the night campaign by lighting up their building in red.

Nearly 100 firefighters lost their lives in the line of duty in 2018. And nearly 50 so far this year.

One of those names that sticks out is Kunkletown native Zachary Anthony.

He was killed in a burning building collapse in March 2018 while serving the York fire department.

Beau Pence never met Anthony but says returning his remains to his family changed his own life.

“I want to say thank you to these men and women today, and hope that i don’t have to the same thing that we did for this man right here.”

Saluting every emergency responder and service member who risks their life protecting others from danger.

West End Fire Company will have its red lights up today.

Firefighters there hope to make this an annual event.