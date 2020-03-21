FAA halts flights to New York City airports

WASHINGTON (AP) — UPDATE: The Federal Aviation Administration temporarily halted flights to New York City-area airports because of coronavirus-related staffing issues at a regional air-traffic control center.
After about 10 minutes of flights being suspended, the FAA lifted the suspension of flights at about 2:30 p.m.
In an alert posted online Saturday, the agency advised air traffic controllers to “stop all departures” to Kennedy, LaGuardia, Newark and other airports in the region. The directive also affected Philadelphia International Airport.
————————————————————————————————————————————————-
The Federal Aviation Administration is temporarily halting flights to New York City area airports because of coronavirus-related staffing issues at a regional air-traffic control center.
In an alert posted online, the agency advised air traffic controllers to “stop all departures” to Kennedy, LaGuardia, Newark and other airports in the region.
The directive also affects Philadelphia International Airport.