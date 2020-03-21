FAA halts flights to New York City airports

A security guard walks through a sparsely populated transit hub in the downtown financial district as retail stores remain shuttered due to COVID-19 concerns, Saturday, March 21, 2020, in New York. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced sweeping orders Friday that will severely restrict gatherings of any size for the state’s more than 19 million residents and will require workers in nonessential businesses to stay home. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

WASHINGTON (AP) — UPDATE: The Federal Aviation Administration temporarily halted flights to New York City-area airports because of coronavirus-related staffing issues at a regional air-traffic control center.

After about 10 minutes of flights being suspended, the FAA lifted the suspension of flights at about 2:30 p.m.

In an alert posted online Saturday, the agency advised air traffic controllers to “stop all departures” to Kennedy, LaGuardia, Newark and other airports in the region. The directive also affected Philadelphia International Airport.

