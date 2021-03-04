Eyewitness Weather Forecast: Thursday, March 4th

After being able to enjoy a nice mild weather day yesterday, we’ll see some quick change this Thursday.

Cooler air continues to make a comeback this afternoon thanks to an upper-level trough and that will keep temperatures mostly in the upper 30s this afternoon. Some stray flurries cannot be ruled out in the northern tier, but it looks like most of our area will just see some more cloud cover mix in today.

Tonight, will be partly cloudy and much colder with lows dropping into the teens.

The cool down will continue tomorrow with temperatures in the mid 30s for our afternoon. We’ll mix clouds and sunshine during the day and a few flakes still can’t totally be ruled out off the lakes.

Temperatures will struggle to get back near that freezing mark on Saturday, but we’ll be able to keep some sunshine in the afternoon. Sunday does not look as cold with highs in the mid 30s under a partly sunny sky.

A milder stretch of weather is in store for us next week with temperatures starting off in the mid-40s on Monday under plenty of sunshine.

We’ll quickly get back into the 50s on Tuesday with more sunshine to go around.

Temperatures continue their climb on Wednesday as we make a run at 60 for our afternoon!