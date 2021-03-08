Eyewitness Weather Forecast: Monday, March 8th

The warm-up that we’ve been talking about for the last couple of days starts today after our chilly weekend. We’ll have plenty of sunshine to go around this afternoon as temperatures push back into the mid-40s today.

Tonight, will be partly cloudy and not quite as cold as the last couple of nights with lows in the mid-30s.

We’ll keep that sunshine coming tomorrow as temperatures stretch into the mid-50s for our afternoon.

Our Wednesday is looking warmer with more sunshine for the day. Temperatures are going to make a run at 60 this afternoon and while I don’t think everyone will quite get there, it’s still going to be a fantastic afternoon!

Thursday is going to be a much warmer day with everyone getting into the lower and mid-60s by the afternoon. Our day will come with more cloud cover but as of now, it looks like we stay dry.

A couple of light rain showers will return on Friday and temperatures will stay in the 60s for the day. Saturday and Sunday are looking cooler with temperatures falling back to the 40s.

Each day we’ll see clouds and some breaks of sunshine but the good news is that the weekend does look to stay dry.