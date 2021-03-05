Eyewitness Weather Forecast: Friday, March 5th

The cooldown will continue today with temperatures in the mid-30s for our afternoon. The good news is that we’ll have plenty of sunshine to go around, but it will also be another windy day with gusts over 20 mph at times.

More clouds will make a comeback tonight as a shortwave of energy moves through the atmosphere. That shortwave will also fire off some flurries and an isolated snow shower into our Saturday.

Temperatures will struggle to get back near that freezing mark on Saturday and we’ll see some more cloud cover during the day.

Sunday does not look as cold with highs in the mid-30s under a partly sunny sky.

A milder stretch of weather is in store for us next week with temperatures starting off in the mid 40s on Monday with plenty of sunshine.

We’ll quickly get back into the 50s on Tuesday with more sunshine to go around.

Temperatures continue their climb on Wednesday as we make a run at 60 for our afternoon! Wednesday should be a fantastic day to get outside as we keep the sunshine for the remainder of the day.

Clouds and even a couple of showers will return on Thursday. That being said, it still looks nice and mild with temperatures in the lower 60s for the afternoon.