WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - We're so excited to introduce you to a young man with an active imagination and a story to tell. Zach has so many interests he's ready to share with his future forever family.

"It's been a while since he's lived in a family setting," says Diakon older child matching initiative recruiter Katie Juliana. "But he talks about it often. He knows it exists and he knows the possibility is out there."