SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Random testing throughout the beginning of this school year showed trends that prompted a move to online-only learning. Students and faculty are back on campus, Wednesday, at the University of Scranton; in classrooms and ready to move forward.

Like many colleges and universities, the start of the 2020-21 school year was met with anticipation and an abundance of caution. Through the beginning of the semester, random testing and observation of data lead university president Reverend Scott Pilarz and company to adjust to a completely online approch for the past two weeks.