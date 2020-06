EATON TOWNSHIP, WYOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - A truck driver was hospitalized after their semi crashed through a home early Wednesday morning in Eaton Township. Officers were dispatched to the home along Hunter Highway just after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

There's no word on the condition of the driver. The homeowner was sleeping at the time of the crash but was able to get himself out of the home with no injuries.