LACKAWANNA STATE PARK, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - More people are finding themselves outdoors these days and if you haven’t done some of these activities in a while, it’s important to keep safety tips in mind.

While hiking and enjoying the wilderness, it's important to have a first aid kid. The kit should be complete with more than just bandaids. It should have gauze, a tourniquet, and triangle bandaids. These can be life-saving tools if you possibly get hurt while outside.