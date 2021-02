SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - Education and the economy are front and center as Pennsylvania gets ready to debate the budget.

Some state and Federal Legislators say there are two sets of institutions that are vital in those regards, and they were untouched from this year's proposal, Pennsylvania's community colleges and career technical education centers, or CTE's. On average, they are cheaper options to traditional universities and focus more on special, as well as what many consider essential skills.

It doesn't make sense to State Senator John Yudichak why they were promised extra funding in last year's budget and didn't get the support this year.