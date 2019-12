SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- It's the night before Christmas and you can feel the holiday spirit in the air. For some in Scranton it's the time to visit the Holiday House, a lighting display showcased by one man.

"It started about 47 years ago when I had just bought the house. And I just did one little thing the first year, the following year just a little more, little more it just grew to what it was," Owner Tom Culkin said.