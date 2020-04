HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- A curfew has seen more social distancing and less people out and about in Hazleton.

But some people are still causing issues and now there's a reward for helping stop them. Videos have surfaced of masked quad riders and motorcyclists taking advantage of emptier streets. Mayor Jeff Cusat has offered a $1,000 reward for information leading to their identification, arrest and convictions in an effort to get them off the streets for safety.