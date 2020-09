THROOP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - With many more students heading back to class. Some districts doing completely online while others are following hybrid plans

Early Tuesday Morning, Mid Valley Students like Braden Calvey headed back into the classroom.

“It's a lot of change, the last few months so going back to this I don't really know how they're going to handle it. All the kids, temperature checks stuff like that. So I'm just trying to keep an open mind."