SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- It's a project to get more people to walk into downtown Scranton and get more downtown residents and shoppers to the great outdoors. Photojournalist Joe Butash takes us to the 7th Avenue trailhead and the work going on under the historic Bridge 60.

"This is great for the area. I think the better it looks, people feel safer down here and it's just a greatasset to downtown Scranton and for people looking to stay active here," Mike Snyder of Scranton said.