Eyewitness News Webcast: Tuesday, October 13th

WBRE/WYOU-TV: A shooting in Wilkes-Barre leaves one person injured. Plus, a State Representative said he is angry and insulted after an anti-semitic attack. For more on those stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.
by: Cody ButlerPosted: / Updated:
WBRE/WYOU-TV: A shooting in Wilkes-Barre leaves one person injured. Plus, a State Representative said he is angry and insulted after an anti-semitic attack. For more on those stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.