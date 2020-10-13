Eyewitness News Webcast: Tuesday, October 13th

WBRE/WYOU-TV: A shooting in Wilkes-Barre leaves one person injured. Plus, a State Representative said he is angry and insulted after an anti-semitic attack. For more on those stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.

