WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Hundreds of patients of Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center have been notified by the health care provider that their protected information may have been accessed by an employee in a non-permitted way.

Geisinger's Privacy Office was alerted about a Geisinger Wyoming Valley employee that was possibly accessing medical records without necessity back in March. The office confirmed that the employee accessed the records of over 800 patients between July 2017 and March 2020.