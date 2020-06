SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - Locally, nationally and worldwide we've seen protests for the black lives matter movement. One local non-profit organization is finding the roots of where this started here in our area.

With the recent death of George Floyd we have seen a number of protests happening around the world for equality. That fight is nothing new to Scranton as that fight has been going on for well over 100 years. We spoke to Glynis Johns, founder and CEO of The Black Scranton Project, a local organization trying to keep that history alive.