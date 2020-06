EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — State police are on the scene of an apartment in the 511 building of Hill Top Apartments in Edwardsville.

Troopers are not officially commenting on why they are searching the apartment but sources close to the investigation tell Eyewitness News it’s part of the ongoing investigation into the June 6 homicide of 29-year-old John Robert Evans.