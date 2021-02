WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - Tax season is around the corner and as we saw yesterday, Governor Wolf is looking to increase that personal income tax by 46%.Now that takes it from 3.07% to 4.49%.

With an average Pennsylvania income per the census bureau of $32,000. That's a rise in income tax from just short of $1000 in holding to more than $1400. The governor explained that those who've "made it" could shoulder some of the burden to help those who struggle more "have a chance to."