HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - The push for opening our schools safely hinges on things like proper funding, PPE, and what's on many minds, vaccinations.

It's the largest school district in our area with more than 12,000 students and it's always growing.A national push to get students back in the classroom is well received, but the Hazleton area knows as much as Dr. Fauci, they've got plenty of planning and research ahead.