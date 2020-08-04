Eyewitness News Webcast: Tuesday, August 4th

WBRE/WYOU-TV: We’re tracking Tropical Storm Isaias as it moves closer to our area. Plus, an arrest has been made in the deadly hit and run of a construction worker on Interstate 81. For more on these stories, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.
by: Kelly ByrnePosted: / Updated:
WBRE/WYOU-TV: We’re tracking Tropical Storm Isaias as it moves closer to our area. Plus, an arrest has been made in the deadly hit and run of a construction worker on Interstate 81. For more on these stories, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.