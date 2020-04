HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - Tuesday morning, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, in consultation with the Office of the Governor, Pennsylvania Department of Health, and Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources opened the statewide 2020 trout season.

Anglers and boaters must abide by social distancing guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Governor Tom Wolf’s stay-at-home order regarding COVID-19.