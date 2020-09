SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The city of Scranton will once again be center stage in the 2020 presidential election as Democrat nominee Joe Biden is set to visit for a CNN-hosted town hall, the network announced Thursday.

According to CNN, the event will take place September 17 and be moderated by Anderson Cooper. The event is set to feature a live audience and air on CNN, its international affiliates and be streamed online through the network.