PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) Blood and plasma. That's what been collected in numbers as communities came together when this pandemic began. As we reach one of the busiest times for critical donations, the numbers are trending down.

"Things have taken a rapid turn in the last several months," said Miller-Keystone Blood Center account manager Kathy Rowinski. "When COVID-19 first hit, everybody from the president to the surgeon general to governor wolf we're asking people to come out and donate blood and people came out in phenomenal numbers. People were so kind and so generous."