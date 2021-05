SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - Downtown area businesses in cities across North and Central PA remember this time last year as a nightmare, with their saving grace being expansion onto the sidewalks to serve customers outdoors.

Things like outdoor dining have become popular but will be more of a mainstay as virus concerns linger.It's a different kind of concern that was brought directly to Eyewitness News' door recently by a gentleman in an electric wheelchair, Scranton resident William Butler.