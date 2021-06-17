Eyewitness News Webcast: Thursday, June 17th

WBRE/WYOU-TV: A local pizza shop is damaged in a fire. Plus, police are looking for a man who allegedly shot, beat, and pistol whipped a man in Luzerne County. For more on these stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.

