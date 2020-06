SUGARLOAF TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - State Police are asking drivers to avoid a section of Interstate 80 after a semi crash closed a section of the highway just before 6 am Thursday in Luzerne County.

Interstate 80 westbound is closed between mile markers 248 and 251. Westbound traffic is being detoured off the interstate via Exit 256 for Conyngham/Nescopeck.