Eyewitness News Webcast: Thursday, July 9th

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- A man is in custody after police say he sexually assaulted a teenager during the July 4th weekend.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, the department received a complaint that Robert Richard "Ruth" Tomko, Jr., 44, had sexually assaulted a 14-year-old juvenile in Wilkes-Barre Township over the July 4th weekend.