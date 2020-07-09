Eyewitness News Webcast: Thursday, July 9th

WBRE/WYOU-TV: An hours-long standoff ends in Luzerne County. Plus, new details in an officer involved shooting that left one man dead in the Poconos. For more on these stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.
by: Kelly ByrnePosted: / Updated:
WBRE/WYOU-TV: An hours-long standoff ends in Luzerne County. Plus, new details in an officer involved shooting that left one man dead in the Poconos. For more on these stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.