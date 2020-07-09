Eyewitness News Webcast: Thursday, July 9th

Top News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Coronavirus

WBRE/WYOU-TV: An hours-long standoff ends in Luzerne County. Plus, new details in an officer involved shooting that left one man dead in the Poconos. For more on these stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos