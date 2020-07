SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Whether or not students will be able to return to in-person classes in the fall is still a big unknown but a performing arts academy in Scranton is working to give parents some peace of mind.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, online learning has become an integral part of the curriculum for many school and college students but it has also left parents working from home or looking for daycare. Half a year later districts are weighing their options in the fall but if cyber learning is the safest option, the Creative and Performing Arts Academy or CaPPA wants to help by offering a different way.