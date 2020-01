(WBRE/WYOU) -- State Auditor Eugene DePasquale wants the Luzerne County District Attorney to look into what he calls questionable spending at the West Hazleton Volunteer Fire Association in Luzerne County.

DePasquale says he wants the DA to look into $22,000 in questionable spending. He says it includes more than $9,000 that went to unauthorized expenses and thousands more spent on cellular phone providers.