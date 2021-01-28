Eyewitness News Webcast: Thursday, January 28th

WBRE/WYOU-TV: A man is charged after he allegedly abused a puppy in Bradford County. Plus, three people are charged in connection with a gun trafficking ring. For more on these stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.

