Eyewitness News Webcast: Monday, October 26th

WBRE/WYOU-TV: A deadly fire in a high-rise apartment building kills one man and displaces more than 100 residents. Plus, a 15 year old is stabbed in Kingston. For more on these stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.
by: Kelly ByrnePosted: / Updated:
WBRE/WYOU-TV: A deadly fire in a high-rise apartment building kills one man and displaces more than 100 residents. Plus, a 15 year old is stabbed in Kingston. For more on these stories, and your latest forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.