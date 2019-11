WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY-- Sunday afternoon, Public Square was filled with music, candy, and most importantly, many of our men and women in uniform during the Wyoming Valley Veterans Day Parade.

The parade route ran along Market Street, beginning in Kingston, and ending in Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. While it was busy, fun, and meaningful for many in attendance, a lot of parade goers noticed one big thing missing-- the crowd.