Eyewitness News Webcast: Monday, May 31st

WBRE/WYOU-TV: All COVID restrictions are now lifted in Pennsylvania, except for mask mandates. Plus, a powerful message on this Memorial Day from a decorated war hero. For more on these stories, and your forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.
by: Kelly ByrnePosted: / Updated:
WBRE/WYOU-TV: All COVID restrictions are now lifted in Pennsylvania, except for mask mandates. Plus, a powerful message on this Memorial Day from a decorated war hero. For more on these stories, and your forecast, watch this Eyewitness News Webcast.