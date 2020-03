TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - Two men are jailed in Monroe County after a traffic stop leads to the discovery of a large amount of heroin.

It happened when Jamie Vargas, 30, was stopped by state police for driving with a suspended license. During the stop, police searched the vehicle. While searching the vehicle, police found 148 baggies of heroin/fentanyl and a small amount of marijuana.